Virginia Lawrence-Burch
Virginia Sue Lawrence Burch, 78, of La Porte, Texas, passed away May 27, 2019. Sue was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Huntington. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. Sue was the tenth of 11 children born to parents John and Flora Lawrence. Sue moved to Houston in 1959 and on Aug. 21,1963, married Wayne Burch. Sue retired from the Pasadena Police Department after working there from Feb. 17, 1986, to Feb. 27, 2009, as a civilian employee.
Sue is survived by her husband, Wayne Burch; two sons, Douglas Wayne Burch and wife Vickie and Bradley Lewis Burch; two sisters, Jewel Jandrisovitz and Opal Owens, both of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Nathan Wayne Burch, Sidney Burch and Noah Burch.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Chapel of Deer Park Funeral Directors, 336 E. San Augustine St., Deer Park, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019