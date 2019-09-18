|
Virginia Marsh
Virginia Ruth Marsh, 84, of Pocola passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Pocola. Virginia was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Sarcoxie, Mo., to Harry and Henryetta (Begley) Archer. She was the cafeteria manager of Fort Smith Schools for 36 years, retiring when she was 76.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Conrow; sisters, Faye Nell Kucneroski and Joyce Solomon; and brother, Harry Archer.
Survivors include her children, Dale Conrow, David Conrow and Diana Norman; grandchildren, Michael Conrow, Donna Henneberg, Ashley Delaet and Ryan Conrow; great-grandchildren, Lucas Conrow, Archer Delaet and Justin Steward; nieces, Pat Crowell and Terri Peters; and other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
