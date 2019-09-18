Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Marsh


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Marsh Obituary
Virginia Marsh
Virginia Ruth Marsh, 84, of Pocola passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Pocola. Virginia was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Sarcoxie, Mo., to Harry and Henryetta (Begley) Archer. She was the cafeteria manager of Fort Smith Schools for 36 years, retiring when she was 76.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Conrow; sisters, Faye Nell Kucneroski and Joyce Solomon; and brother, Harry Archer.
Survivors include her children, Dale Conrow, David Conrow and Diana Norman; grandchildren, Michael Conrow, Donna Henneberg, Ashley Delaet and Ryan Conrow; great-grandchildren, Lucas Conrow, Archer Delaet and Justin Steward; nieces, Pat Crowell and Terri Peters; and other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now