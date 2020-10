Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Morgan

Virginia "Ginger" Darlene Morgan, 78, of Summerfield died Oct. 6, 2020, in Heavener.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by her companion, Charlie Griffith; a daughter, Kendra Voiles; three sons, Brad, Bobby and Justin Buchert; four sisters, Betty, Rosy, Sarah and Joyce; a brother, Jimmy; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.



