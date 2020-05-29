Virginia Oberste
Virginia Daisy Oberste, 91, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Virginia Daisy Oberste, 91, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.