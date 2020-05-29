Virginia Oberste
1928 - 2020-05-27
Virginia Oberste
Virginia Daisy Oberste, 91, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
