Virginia Oberste
Virginia Daisy Oberste, 91, of Fort Smith passed away May 27, 2020, at her home. She was born July 25, 1928, in Lepanto to Porter Bryan and Hamer Maclin Bryan. Virginia retired from Rheem Manufacturing and was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, anything Elvis Presley and her collection of Beanie Babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John Houston Jr. and Richard Houston; three brothers, Tom Allen Bryan, Wayne Bryan and Johnny Bryan; and a sister, Sally Blake.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Barbara Houston-Blatchford of Fort Smith; a daughter-in-law, Lois Latuso of Abita Springs, La.; a brother, Benny Joe Bryan of Osceola; six grandchildren, Alana Gregory and husband Geoff of Fort Smith, John Houston III and wife Jennifer of Abita Springs, Lucy Woodruff of Water Valley, Miss., Zac Houston, Tyler Houston and Nick Houston; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; her dear friend and loving caregiver, Michael Ledbetter; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.