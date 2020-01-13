Home

Virginia Roberts Obituary
Virginia Roberts
Virginia Lee Roberts, 96, of De Soto, Mo., entered into rest Thursday, Jan. 8, 2020, at The Villas nursing center in De Soto. She was born Sept. 4, 1923, in De Soto to the late Leroy I and Jessie (Rickus) Boggs. For many years, Virginia and her late husband resided in Illinois, where she was employed as a bank secretary. After retiring, the couple moved to Arkansas. Following the death of her husband, Virginia moved back to De Soto to be closer to family. Throughout the years, she enjoyed many activities like reading, knitting and quilt making, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harleth Roberts; a daughter, Pattie Barrett; two sons, Michael Roberts and Timothy Roberts; a sister, Alein Shumake; and a brother, Leroy W. Boggs.
She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her son-in-law and devoted caretaker, John Barrett; five grandchildren, Jay Barrett, Shawn Barrett, Kelly Walsh, James Barrett and John Roberts; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Roberts will be privately laid to rest next to her husband at Locke Cemetery, near Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Arrangements in Missouri were under the direction of Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of recipients.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020
