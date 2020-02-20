|
|
Virginia Robertson-Rowland
Virginia May Robertson-Rowland, of Fort Smith went to be with her Lord on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 88, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 5, 1931, in Los Angeles to Donald and Violet Darby. Virginia was the third of five children ("the middle child"). She formerly worked at Rainbird Corp., Crawford County Health Department, in retails sales and finally for the . Virginia was a strong advocate, was named volunteer of the year in 2007 and was very involved in the annual Tinsel and Tails Holiday Petacular.
Virginia was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved doing anything her children were involved in. The greatest lesson she ever taught them was to trust God for everything — she left them a legacy of faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two older siblings, June Farrell and Jerry Darby, both of the Los Angeles area; a younger brother, Donald Jr. of Los Angeles; and the youngest of her four children, Scott Robertson of Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Rowland of Fort Smith; a son, David Robertson and wife Roberta of Fort Smith; two daughters, Helen Dill and husband Mike of Oklahoma City and Irene Robertson of Fort Smith; her last remaining sibling, Margie Wiedlin of Brookings, Ore.; seven grandchildren, Lisa Moody and husband Alan of Moore, Okla., Kevin Robertson of North Dakota, LeAnn Shipp and husband Joey of Fort Smith, Jennifer McLead and husband Bill of Oklahoma City, Colt Smith of Fort Smith, Cache Coelho of Long Branch, N.J., and Colt Coelho of Fort Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Chapel Ridge and Mercy Hospice for the loving care they gave to their mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5566 W. Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020