Virginia Smith
Virginia Sally Smith, 67, of Vian died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vian with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Dirling of Vian; a son: Anthony Smith of Vian; a brother, James Smith of Schulter, Okla.; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019