Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Smith

Send Flowers
Virginia Smith Obituary
Virginia Smith
Virginia Sally Smith, 67, of Vian died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vian with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Dirling of Vian; a son: Anthony Smith of Vian; a brother, James Smith of Schulter, Okla.; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -