Virginia Watkins

Virginia Ann (Edwards) Watkins, 80, of Mulberry, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Mulberry. She was of the Assembly of God faith, and also a retired cook and janitor from Mountainburg Public Schools.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amon and Beatrice Edwards; her husband, Argil Watkins; her daughter, Lynn Smith; and her brother, Wayne Edwards.

She is survived by two sons, Delmer Watkins and wife Christi, and Jason Watkins of Mulberry; two daughters, Linda Watkins, and Brenda Peevy of Mulberry; one step-granddaughter, Pam Hampton of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Amber Morrow and husband Corey, Ashley Watkins, Cole Smith and wife Donna, Alli Jones and husband Nathan, Shelby Wilson and husband Elijah, Breanna Peevy, and Jordan Watkins; five great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hayes Morrow, Story Jones, Isaiah Honea and Christian Rinke.

Graveside Service will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at Pope Cemetery Pavilion in Mulberry, with Pastor Justin Allen and Pastor David Holt officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers are Davey Edwards, Kenny Smith, Robert Smith, Darrell Watkins, Ryan Watkins, and Amiel Riggs.

Honorary Pallbearers are Kenny Edwards, Jeff Hampton, Danny Watkins, Jimmy Dewey, Mickey Dewey, Brent Mullis, and Shane Watkins.



