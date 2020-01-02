Home

Virginia Wright


1930 - 2019
Virginia Lorene Wright, 89, of Pocola passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Fort Smith. Virginia was born June 13, 1930, in Pocola to Byron and Emma (Pipkins) Sykes.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenny and Mike Wright.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Simco of Litchfield, Neb.; a grandson, Daniel Simco of Kearney, Neb.; four great-grandchildren, Katie, Caleb, Ryhanna and Gracie; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Aaron, Kenny, Dave and Michael Pipkins, Roy Walker and Daniel Simco.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020
