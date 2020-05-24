|
Vivian Noel
Vivian Marie Noel, 96, of Fort Smith passed away May 23, 2020. She born May 16, 1924, in Fayetteville to Abbie and Lynn Bradshaw. Vivian enjoyed her family, playing bridge and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Ben; and a sister, Ellen McNutt.
She is survived by two children, Marilyn Denman of Mansfield and Tommy Noel of Lavaca; seven grandchildren, Missy, Angie, Tammy, Jon, Ben, Donna and Bryan; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be Thursday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Eubanks, Wesley Robinson, Jon and Ben Noel, Koby Estein and Alex Solis.
Memorials may be sent to Church of Christ, 2323 S. 46th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020