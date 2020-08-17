Vivian Vines
Vivian Yulanda Vines, 69, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Vines; her children, Jeff Vines, Jennifer Lembree, Jimmy Vines, Jared Vines and Joseph Vines; two sisters, Vonnie Weaver and Regina Gordon; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8712 Horan Drive, Fort Smith, with burial at Dooley Cemetery in Boles. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.