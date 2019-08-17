|
|
Voisy Sullivan
Voisy Maybelene Sullivan passed on to her Lord and Savior on Aug. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. She had been residing at Mercy Crest the last few months of her life and the care she received from the employees there was very compassionate and loving. She was born to Ollie and Grace Freeman of Subiaco on Nov. 8, 1925. She was married to the love of her life, James Edward Sullivan of Paris, for nearly 70 years when he passed July 10, 2015.
She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Jamie Henry and Gary of Fort Smith, Pamela Floyd and Dick of Van Buren and Brenda Burkert and Randy of Fort Smith. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Greg Henry and his wife Ashley of Little Rock, Ryan Henry of Fort Smith, Kemala Purcell of California and Lance and Keith Burkert of Fort Smith; and three great-grandchildren, Garrett Henry of Little Rock and Kasie and Kyra Purcell of California. She also leaves one sister, Lillie Smith of Kibler; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; two sisters, Imogene Walker and Lucille Schouweiler; and her brother, Ray Dooley Freeman.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice online at www.mercyhospice.org.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019