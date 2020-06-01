Volt King

Volt "Ollie" Oliver King, infant son of Rachel and Shawn King of Sallisaw, died Sunday May 31, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Way of the Cross Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Tesla; and his grandmothers, Doneta Meier and Faye Miller.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



