Volt King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Volt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Volt King
Volt "Ollie" Oliver King, infant son of Rachel and Shawn King of Sallisaw, died Sunday May 31, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Way of the Cross Church in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Tesla; and his grandmothers, Doneta Meier and Faye Miller.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved