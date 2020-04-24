|
Wallace Acorn
Wallace Acorn, 79, of Fort Smith passed from this life on April 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 11, 1941, in Tahlequah, Okla., to the late Frenchie and Delia Dobbs Acorn. He grew up in Stilwell, Okla. He spoke fluent Cherokee, attending events where only his native language was spoken. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, he often told stories of all the countries he traveled to and the sights he saw. As a master welder, his creativity shined while inventing ways to improve everyday things. Wallace, known to his family as "Pa," was kind-hearted, selfless and was always there when you needed him. He loved his family, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, canoeing or just sitting around a campfire, but his favorite was enjoying a great big meal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Juanita; two grandchildren, Matthew and Jhona; and two sisters, Reba and Grace.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Beulah TeeHee Acorn; two daughters, Karen Acorn and Hilleri Acorn-Hare and husband Franklin; a son, Randy Acorn and wife Shannon; seven grandchildren, Judith, Johnny, William, Iris, Liza, Josiah and Maiah; three siblings, Gladys, Franklin and Ezekiel; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2020