Wallace Hudson
Wallace "Wally" Edward Hudson Sr., 74, of Batesville died Dec. 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 4, 1945, to Andrew Jackson Hudson and Eva Maud (Holbrook) Hudson in Tulsa. Wally worked for truck lines most of his life, retiring in 2011 from ABF Freight Systems in Fort Smith after 25 years. He also worked for Jones Truck Lines in Fort Smith for 10½ years, as well as two other smaller lines. He worked in the rating services department, where he made many lifelong friends he kept in touch with. Wally also served eight years in the Army National Guard. He loved Razorback football and held phone consultations with his brother-in-law, John Mirra, during the game. He hoped one day they would win a game in the SEC. Most importantly, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his wife Pam, Skip, Leigh and Cole with all his heart.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Catherine Hudson, Barbara Hudson and Doris Hudson Rossi; and a brother, David Hudson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela Gail (Cole) Hudson; a son, Wallace "Skip" E. Hudson Jr.; a daughter, Pamela "Leigh" Keller; a grandchild, Cole Allen Keller; two sisters, Charlene McDaniel of California and Ella Perez (Lou) of California; a brother, Daniel Hudson (Geneva) of Mayflower; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church with Brother Cory Majors officiating at the church. Burial will be at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren with Brother Phillip Baxter officiating, under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville.
Visitations will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roe, Steve Coody, John Carter, Don Cole, David Ferguson, Ronnie Cole, Allen Hudson and Billy Thomas.
Honorary pallbearers are John Mirra, Jack Calloway, Dr. Jim Ellis, Jerry Houston, Billy Dale Sexton, Tommy Cole and Paul Warnick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Independence County Humane Society, 5 Environmental Drive, Batesville, AR 72501.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 20, 2019