|
|
|
Wallace Peters
Wallace H. Peters, 76, of Mulberry died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mulberry Church of Christ with burial at New Cemetery in Mulberry under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, Barry and Gary Peters, both of Mulberry; a sister, Betty Spears of Mulberry; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More