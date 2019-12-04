|
|
Walter Dunn Jr.
Walter Leonard Dunn Jr., of Spiro, was born March 8, 1927, in Hartford to Walter and Bertha (Lovely) Dunn. He passed away Dec. 3, 2019, in Muskogee, Okla., at the age of 92.
Walter was a 10-year Navy veteran serving in World War II and a member of Order of Eastern Star No. 144 for 34 years and Murrow Masonic Lodge No. 49 for almost 70 years. As most of you know, he enjoyed fixing things and tinkering with things, or what he would call "piddling around." Walter loved his family and friends and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Dunn; two sisters, Marie Douglas and Islahrea Carter; and a brother, Harold Dunn.
He is survived by his wife Joyce (Brewer) Dunn; a daughter, Rita Hudson and husband Ken; three grandchildren, Loagan Hudson, Reagan Hudson and Braedan Hudson; three brothers-in-law, Jack Brewer, Bill Brewer and J.C. Brewer; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
To sign Mr. Dunn's online guestbook, please visit www. mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019