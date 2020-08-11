1/1
Walter Kinsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Kinsey
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Walter Lee Kinsey, 81, of Alma, left to be with his loving wife of 60 years, Donna, who passed away less than two months earlier. As we mourn his passing, we hold on to the good times and memories we shared.
Walter was born April 28, 1939, in Alma to Bud and Hazel Kinsey. He lived and worked in Alma his entire life. Walter retired as a plant superintendent from Arkhola Sand & Gravel after over 30 years. Walter enjoyed working on cars, cutting grass and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Walter leaves behind two sons, Brian (Missy) and Spencer; five grandchildren, Whitney Davis (James), Taylor Kinsey, James Musselman, Corban Kinsey and Allison Kinsey; two great-grandchildren, Callie Davis and Emma Davis; and many close friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved