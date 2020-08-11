Walter Kinsey
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Walter Lee Kinsey, 81, of Alma, left to be with his loving wife of 60 years, Donna, who passed away less than two months earlier. As we mourn his passing, we hold on to the good times and memories we shared.
Walter was born April 28, 1939, in Alma to Bud and Hazel Kinsey. He lived and worked in Alma his entire life. Walter retired as a plant superintendent from Arkhola Sand & Gravel after over 30 years. Walter enjoyed working on cars, cutting grass and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Walter leaves behind two sons, Brian (Missy) and Spencer; five grandchildren, Whitney Davis (James), Taylor Kinsey, James Musselman, Corban Kinsey and Allison Kinsey; two great-grandchildren, Callie Davis and Emma Davis; and many close friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
