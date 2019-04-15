|
|
Walter Plummer
Walter Plummer, 67, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Texarkana on Feb. 9, 1952, to Kenneth and Lenora Ruble Plummer. He spent the majority of his youth in Okinawa, Japan. After graduating from Okinawa High School, he attended Suomi College in Hancock, Mich., before eventually settling in Fort Smith.
Walter was a master finisher and started his business, Plummer's Refinishing, in the mid-80s. He met the love of his life, Patricia (Patty), while attending church at Harvest Time. They married May 7, 1988, and shared 31 wonderful years together at the time of his death.
Walter loved life and cherished his family and his large circle of friends. He was always the life of the party with his booming voice, infectious laugh and spontaneous song. He was an avid history buff, a self-proclaimed pool shark, a lover of music and had an extraordinary love of food.
Walter considered his relationship was Jesus Christ his most important relationship and loved to share Him with everyone he met. Walter leaves behind his most important gift, his legacy of love.
Walter is survived by his wife, Patty McKinney Plummer; his children, Kara Clark of Little Rock, Brad Martin, Kassie Hicks and Kelly Jones of Fort Smith; his brother, Kenneth Clyde Plummer and his wife Sandy of Hector; three sisters, Barbara Owsley of Joplin, Mo., Sharon Rippetoe and her husband David of Oklahoma City and Tanra Dauzat and her husband Roy of Rogers; as well as his grandchildren, Garrett Clark, Kaitlyn Hicks, Emily Hicks, Hailey Jones and Eli Clark.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Harvest Time with burial to follow at White Bluff Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Flowers to Edwards Funeral Home or donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Bridge Church, P.O. Box 180278, Fort Smith, AR 72918.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 16, 2019