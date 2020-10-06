Walter Rastall
Walter "Ray" Rastall, 91, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Chester to Walter and Mabel (Brower) Rastall. He was a painter and carpenter, attended Chester Free Will Baptist Church and was one heck of a card player.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma Rastall; and two brothers, Ronald and Frank Rastall.
Survivors include two nephews, John Simco and Rodney Rastall.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Vaught Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be livestreamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Bart Sills, Lanier France, Randy Beller, Jay Williams, Alvin Hadaball and Joe Shaffer.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Collier, Dwight Pence, Charlie Dye, Rick Wilson and Bobby Crabtree.
