|
|
|
Walter Stockard
Walter "Walt" Dewayne Stockard died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Gore.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; three stepchildren, Thomas Harvell of Howe and Trinia and Kevin Harvell of Vian; a sister, Ruth Ford of Birmingham, Ala.; two brothers, R.L. Stockard of Denning, N.M., and Tom Stockard of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019