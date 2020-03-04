Home

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Burnville Baptist Church
Greenwood, AR
1956 - 2020
Walter Welch Obituary
Walter Welch
Walter Welch, of Greenwood, was born July 2, 1956, in Chickasha, Okla., and departed this life Feb. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. Walter grew up in Fontana, Calif., but always said he would eventually move to Arkansas. He was a retired truck driver. He had a unique sense of humor and never met a stranger. Walter was an active member of Burnville Baptist Church. He was very proud of the fact that he had decided to donate his body to science for research to cure muscular dystrophy.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Welch,; two stepchildren, Loren and Karensa Vaught; two grandchildren, Ariyah and Jaykcub Wagner; two sisters, Maria "Cookie' Mitchell and Elizabeth "Liz" Welch; and many friends.
Celebration of Walter's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Burnville Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Obituary submitted by McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
