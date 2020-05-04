|
Walter Willenberg III
Walter "Bud" Froman Willenberg III passed away April 28, 2020, at the age of 64. Bud was born Sept. 8, 1955, in St. Louis to Walter Froman Willenberg Jr. and Maxine "Mitzie." He graduated from Fort Zumwalt High School and joined the U.S. Navy. Bud was stationed on the USS Plymouth Rock. After the Navy, Bud moved to Texas where he worked at GTE, now Verizon. He retired after 28 years of service and moved to Madison, Ala. It was there that he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara. Bud was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a wonderful dad, son, brother, husband and uncle and an adored grandpa and friend. He had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bud was predeceased by his first wife, Melissa Willenberg.
Bud leaves behind his mom and dad, Maxine (Mitzie) and Walter Willenberg; his wife, Barbara (Boschert) Willenberg; a sister, Mary Harbin (Steve); a brother, Doug Willenberg; a daughter, Gena Willenberg (Wattie Buchan); a stepson, Joshua Quick (Jeffrey Horgan); a stepdaughter, Sarah Quick-Goddard (Christopher); four grandchildren, Remy Willenberg, Emily Quick, Jaden Quick-Goddard and Malia Quick-Goddard; a niece, Emily Rusgrove (Michael); and a nephew, James Hardwick (Allison).
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 1055 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020