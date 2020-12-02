Wanda Alexander
Wanda Sue Alexander, 81, of Barling passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Mulberry to John and Juanita Henson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom "Pa" Alexander; and a brother, Guy "Junior" Henson.
She is survived by a daughter, Jaunda Smith and husband Ricky of Rudy; two sons, John Robert Alexander and wife Meichelle of Van Buren and Nelson Alexander and wife Susan of Gans; two sisters, JoAnn Mast of Mulberry and Brenda Gregory of Dyer; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel in Van Buren with interment to follow at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Miner, Chris Myers, Bobby Randolph, Nathaniel Pendergrass, Logan Hyles and Scott Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Gregory Brian Jones, Dewayne Jones and Ernest Jones.
.