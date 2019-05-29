|
Wanda Braker
Wanda Mae Braker, age 88, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Covington Court in Fort Smith. Born April 13, 1931, in Hennessey, Okla., she was the daughter of the late Vayne and Nina Kinnett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Minton; and a brother, Eugene Kinnett.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Kristen Summersell of Dallas, Meredith Brown and her husband Jordon of Alma and Carrie Braker of Oviedo, Fla.; a granddaughter, Sydney Brown; and a grandson, Camden Wells.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith with Chris Benjamin officiating. Burial will be at Hennessey Cemetery in Hennessey, Okla., under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Friends can visit with the family 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from May 30 to May 31, 2019