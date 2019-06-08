|
Wanda Brown
Wanda Brown, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Fort Smith to Zeno and Bonnie (Stigler) Walther. She was a homemaker and a member of Goddard United Methodist Church and Deer Trails Golf Course.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ira James Brown.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Alice and Debbie Stuart of Madison Miss., Betty Hall and Doug Stuart, both of Oxford, Miss., Alan Ray Walther of Poteau, Kay Thomas of Charleston, Linda Ballou of Bentonville and Susie Walther of Tulsa.
Private burial of cremains will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019