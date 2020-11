Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Cobb

Wanda Lee (Shook) Cobb, 85, of Van Buren died Nov. 13, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Knox; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



