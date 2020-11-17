1/1
Wanda Cobb
1935 - 2020
Wanda Lee (Shook) Cobb, 85, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 13, 2020. She was born May 18, 1935, in Fort Smith to Jasper Lee Shook and Lola Marie Holland Shook.
Wanda was a member of Crossview Christian Church in Fort Smith. She was a retired cafeteria cook from Fort Smith Public Schools. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Cobb Sr.; a daughter, Karin Kaye Kelley; a son, Kenneth "Woody" Cobb Jr.; and two siblings, Ruthie and Bobby.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane (Cobb) Knox and husband Tom of Van Buren; eight grandchildren, Courtney Castaneda, Nicholas Stockton, Joshua Cobb, Rebecca Cobb, Jessica Cobb, Kristin Kelley, Jacob Kelley and Jordan Kelley; and eight great-grandchildren, Megan Reeves, Todd Brown, Tatum Castaneda, Cash Castaneda, Jasper Stockton, Stella Cobb, Adrienne Jones and Liam Cobb.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Forest Park Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
