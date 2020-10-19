1/
Wanda Cole
Wanda Cole
Wanda D. Neal Cole, 74, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. She was born July 16, 1946, in Fort Smith to the late Raymond Neal and Marie (Thomas) Neal. She was a member and superintendent of IDMR and raised her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by two nieces, Pam James and Kimberly Vann; five nephews, Edgar James Jr., Jon Johnson, Michael and Marcus Davis and Rico Brown; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at IDMR, 1215 S. B St., Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements and burial of cremains at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
