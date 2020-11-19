1/
Wanda Cole
Wanda Lou Cole, 86, of Sallisaw, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Stilwell City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Cole-Sisemore and Melissa Cottrell; a son, John Cole; three sisters, Louise, Rexine and Glenda; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Agent & Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
