Wanda Davis

Wanda Harger Davis, 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 4:34 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after several years of struggle with various health problems. She was born Wanda Whelchel on Sept. 26, 1930, to Olen "Buzzy" C. and Lula Irene Whelchel in Midland. She attended grade school in Midland and graduated from Hartford High School.
Wanda married her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe Harger, in 1950 after he was discharged from a three-year tour in the U.S. Navy Seabees. After a few years living in southern California, they moved back to a farm between Hartford and Midland for a short while then to Tulsa in 1962, where Bill worked in the construction industry and Wanda worked as an administrator for the Red Cross blood program. During their marriage, Bill and Wanda raised six children and saw 14 grandchildren born. Bill served as a deacon and Wanda was the church pianist at Mayfair Baptist Church. Bill passed away in 1985, at the young age of 57.
Nine years later, Wanda married Don Davis of Tulsa and they had some 23 years of blessed retirement years together, enjoying many train rides and cruises. Don and Wanda volunteered for many years with the Tulsa Police Department and were faithful members of Emanuel Baptist Church. Don passed away in 2017.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth.
Wanda is survived by four daughters, Linda Magsamen (Ted), Stella Green (Michael), Dayle Ann Kerrigan (John) and Donna Sides (Doug); a son, B.J. Harger (Marie); 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Hartford Memorial Park.
Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
