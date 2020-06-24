Wanda Karrant
Wanda Joy Karrant, 89, of Fort Smith passed on June 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Oklahoma City to Wilburn Ulmer and Opal Smith Ulmer.
Wanda was a member of the Colonial Dames XVII Century, Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as regent of the Mary Fuller Percival Chapter in Van Buren, United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Huguenot Society of Arkansas. She was the genealogy specialist at the Fort Smith Public Library for more than 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie Karrant.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Karrant III (Sarah) of Tupelo, Miss., and Chris Karrant (Gloria) of Lavaca; a daughter, Cynthia Maples (Sam) of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two halfbrothers, John Ulmer (Vivian) of California and David Brune (Sharon) of Henderson, Nev.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.