Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Melton

Wanda Lee Melton, 87, of Van Buren died July 15, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

She is survived by two sisters, Zow Walkup and Chloe Watts.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store