|
|
Wanda Parker
Wanda Faye Parker, 71, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born June 14, 1949, in Marktree to the late Hoyt and Florence (Edgar) Chandler. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her grandkids and others.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Laymon Parker; a sister, Rubette Reese; and three brothers, Earnest, James and Harold Chandler.
Survivors include three daughters, Chanda Dixon and husband Johnny of Alma, Rhonda Pixley and husband Jonathan of Mountainburg and Rebecca Parker of Van Buren; four sons, John Taylor and wife Mary of Mulberry, Raymond Parker and wife Myra of Kibler, Robert Parker of Mulberry and Dale Parker of Alma; two sisters, Betty Stapp and Patricia Stillman; two brothers, Roger and Ricky Chandler; 27 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Pope Cemetery Arbor with burial to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Raymond Parker, Robert Parker, Roy Dale Parker, Rudy Rodriguez and Jonathan Pixley.
Honorary pallbearers are Ethan Howard, Devon Dixon, Seth Villanueva, Peter Villanueva and Jonathan Taylor.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020