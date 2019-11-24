|
Wanda Roark
Wanda Roark, 84, of Alma died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Alma. She was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Rudy to the late Raymond and Floy Coatney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.L. Roark Sr.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda McNatt and husband Barney of Alma; two sons, Clarence Roark Jr. and wife Debbie of Van Buren and Gary Roark and wife Diana of Alma; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Mount McCurry Cemetery, near Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Justin, Jason, Chad and Tim Roark and Barry and Harley McNatt.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 25, 2019