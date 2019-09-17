Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Wanda Stilwell


1932 - 2019
Wanda Stilwell Obituary
Wanda Stilwell
Wanda Oneta Stilwell, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 15, 2019. She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Broken Arrow, Okla., to Arley Carney Noonkester and Mamie Fern Shellenbarger Noonkester. She was a member of Oak Cliff Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Wanda loved working in her rose garden and taking care of her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Earl Stilwell; two sisters; and two brothers.
Wanda is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Charles Szendre of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Robin Wood of Fort Smith and Erin Mata of Alma; six great-grandchildren; and one niece, Karen Hall of Houston.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019
