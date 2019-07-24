|
Wanda Stroud
Wanda Jean Stroud, 92, of Fort Smith passed from this life July 23, 2019, in Barling. She was born March 16, 1927, in Fort Smith to the late Luther and Susie Hayes. Wanda retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center, where she loved and was loved by all her friends and coworkers. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Wanda was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her son, David Michael Deason of Fort Smith; her grandchildren, Dawn Galeana of Aberdeen, Wash., Rexann Napoleon of Aberdeen, Larry Deason Jr. of Paris, David Deason Jr. of Aberdeen, Matt Jernigan of Harriman, Tenn., Greg Jernigan of Van Buren, Corey Jernigan, Mount Juliet, Tenn., April Watts of Muldrow and Dana Deason of Broken Arrow, Okla.; as well as six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Stroud; and her son, Larry Dewayne Deason Sr.
Funeral service will be at 1 pm Friday, July 26, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kitties and Kanines online at www.kittiesandkanines.com or Friends of Kitties and Kanines, 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 20 No. 256, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019