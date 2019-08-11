|
Wanda Sutterfield
Wanda Sue Waters Sutterfield, 77, of Muldrow died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born June 12, 1942.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Gans Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine Brunk of Muldrow and Toni Burcham of Uniontown; a sister, Peggy Barnum of Bakersfield, California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5 -7 p.m..
Published in Times Record on Aug. 12, 2019