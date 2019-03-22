|
|
Wanda Swofford
Wanda Swofford, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away March 13, 2019, in Denton, Texas. The family will hold a private memorial for family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Swofford; her daughter, Cindy Swofford; and grandson, William Isaacs.
Wanda was born March 14, 1921, in Centerton to Minnie and James Featherston. In her later years, she often spoke fondly of growing up on a farm and attributed that to her longevity.
She attended Bentonville High School, Mississippi Southern and the University of Arkansas. At the University of Arkansas, she met her future husband, Louis Swofford. They were blessed with three daughters, Diane, Adair and Cindy. She was a stay-at-home mother until a need arose for a teacher of special needs children. At that time, there were no public school special education classes. So with Inez Schriver, Dr. Roger Bost and the Junior Civic League support, a class was started for special needs children. From a First Methodist classroom space to the Rosalie Tilles Home to the building of Bost School, Mrs. Swofford impacted the lives and community of Fort Smith. Over the years, she was recognized with various honors for her passion and dedication to education. She started in 1958 as the first teacher and retired as the director in 1979.
Some of the other loves that she had were intercessory prayer groups, prison ministry, Israel and her grandson and granddaughter. She lived a long and full life and was ready to graduate to heaven.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Isaacs and Adair Slater and her husband James; and granddaughter, Sarah Leonard.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019