Warfield Straham
1967 - 2020-06-19
Warfield Straham
Warfield Straham, 52, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by four siblings, Cynthia Evans, Clarence Straham Jr., Walter Straham and Twyler Wilson.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
