Warfield Straham

Warfield Straham, 52, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 19, 2020.

Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.

He is survived by four siblings, Cynthia Evans, Clarence Straham Jr., Walter Straham and Twyler Wilson.



