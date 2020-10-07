Warren Burchfield
Warren Lee Burchfield, who resided in Branch, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 30, 1948, in Paris to Warren Terral Burchfield and Gladys Marie (Cox) Burchfield. He was 72 years old.
Warren was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter No. 0227 and a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mikel Burchfield; a daughter, Melinda DeGregory; and a brother, Gary Wayne Burchfield.
He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Jones of Austin, Texas, and Chasity Norris and husband Rick of Ozark; his companion, Marilyn Storey of Branch; a sister, Lona Kaye Hatcher and husband Darryl of Arlington, Texas; and four grandchildren, Nicholas DeGregory, Victoria DeGregory, Mason Jones and Madelynn Jones.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Parks Cemetery in Charleston with Brother Greg Burchfield officiating, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be A.J. Johnson, Mason Jones, Ed Storey, Shane Storey, Kin Woods and Eric Strong.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.