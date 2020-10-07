1/1
Warren Burchfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Burchfield
Warren Lee Burchfield, who resided in Branch, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 30, 1948, in Paris to Warren Terral Burchfield and Gladys Marie (Cox) Burchfield. He was 72 years old.
Warren was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter No. 0227 and a member of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mikel Burchfield; a daughter, Melinda DeGregory; and a brother, Gary Wayne Burchfield.
He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Jones of Austin, Texas, and Chasity Norris and husband Rick of Ozark; his companion, Marilyn Storey of Branch; a sister, Lona Kaye Hatcher and husband Darryl of Arlington, Texas; and four grandchildren, Nicholas DeGregory, Victoria DeGregory, Mason Jones and Madelynn Jones.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Parks Cemetery in Charleston with Brother Greg Burchfield officiating, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be A.J. Johnson, Mason Jones, Ed Storey, Shane Storey, Kin Woods and Eric Strong.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved