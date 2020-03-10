|
Warren Giss
Warren Giss passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 80. Although he would have preferred to postpone this inevitability, he could hardly complain. God granted him a good, long run and he left without any major regrets. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen Begner Giss and Vernon Jacob Giss of Chicago, who he admired and respected deeply. He was happily married to Cynthia Jean McDonald of Little Rock for 58 years until his death.
Warren was born Feb. 12, 1940, at Highland Park Hospital in a suburb of Chicago. After several moves, his family settled in Little Rock when he was 11. His first job was delivering the Arkansas Democrat when he was 14.
He attended Columbia Military Academy at 15, following his older brother, Robert Giss, which he remarked later was not one of his better ideas. After Columbia Military Academy, he attended Georgia Tech and the University of Arkansas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. With his new degree and young bride in tow, he moved to Fort Worth, Texas, to work on the F-111 at General Dynamics and LTV. While there, he obtained a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.
His career took him to Shreveport, La., before finally settling in Fort Smith in 1988 to work for AOG as director of budgets. Since retiring, he traveled extensively with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Warren was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club and Noon Civics Club. He attended First United Methodist Church and was an active member of the discussion class.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia McDonald Giss; two daughters, Pamela Giss and husband Bernd Ruschmeyer and Amy Giss Elberson and husband Eric; two grandchildren, Patrick Thomas Elberson and Matthew Warren Elberson; a brother, Robert Giss and wife Helen; a sister, Karen Morrical and husband John; a brother, Richard Giss and wife Debby; a sister-in-law, Susan McDonald Provosty and husband Albin; and countless nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 in Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almost Home Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956, online at www.almosthomeshelter.org or by calling (479) 922-3647; or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 609, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or a .
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020