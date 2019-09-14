Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
Fort Smith, AR
Warren Prince


1935 - 2019
Warren Prince Obituary
Warren Prince
Warren E. Prince, 83, of Chester passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Marilyn (Lawson) Prince and Charlotte Prince; and his parents, Lloyd and Elfie (Drought) Prince.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Prince of California; Calvin Rumage of Chester and Marlin Craig Rumage of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Ruth Lawson of Chester; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
