|
|
|
Waylan Graham
Waylan Graham, 74, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw with burial at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four daughters, Wayla and Stacy Graham and Brenda Hunter, all of Fort Smith, and Angela Rodgers of Sallisaw; a sister, Sandy Green of Lavaca; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019
Read More