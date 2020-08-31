Wayman Bright II

Wayman Elliott Bright II, 30, of Soldotna, Alaska, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in California. He was born Nov. 10, 1989, in Bakersfield, Calif. He worked the food industry. He was a goofy man of his own; what you saw was what you got.

Survivors include his father, Wayman Elliot Bright Sr. and wife Mary of Dyer; a daughter, Erica Bright of Los Angeles; two sons, Tyson Bright of Los Angeles and Christian Bright of Soldotna; three sisters, Nichole Lewis and Courtney Bright, both of Soldotna, and Savanna Brewer of Dyer; and a brother, Michael Dumont-Bright of Alma.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store