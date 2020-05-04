|
Waymon Hannah
Waymon Rochel Hannah, 56, of Fort Smith died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Private services are under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Davis; a daughter, Michel'le Wilson; three sons, Don'ya, Cornellius and Tranay Hannah; his mother, Johnnie Johnson; two sisters, Ester and Tonya Haynes; a brother, Derrick Whitfield; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020