|
|
Waymon Potts
Funeral service for Waymon Gene Potts, 50, of Roland will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Roland High School gymnasium. Burial will follow at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He was born June 13, 1969, in Muskogee, Okla., to Hellen Lura (Clark) Qualls and Jackson Lee Potts. He passed away Nov. 6, 2019, in Roland. Waymon graduated from Porum High School in 1987 and attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where he played football. From college, he served four years in the U.S. Navy and then returned to UCO to complete his education degree. He received his master's degree in education from East Central University in May 2018. Waymon taught and coached at several schools including Okemah, Tecumseh, Bristow, Stigler, Hugo, Westville, Wetumka, Maysville and Roland. During Waymon's time at Wetumka, he met Kasi Stephens and her boys, Cole and Chase. They became a family on July 20, 2013, and on Dec. 12, 2014, their family grew with the addition of twin boys, Riley Quinn and Landry Easton. In 2015, they made their home in Roland, where Waymon taught computer applications and coached the Roland Rangers until his passing. He became head coach in 2018. Football was not just his occupation, but his passion. He not only enjoyed coaching on Friday nights, but also working with the youth leagues on weekends. Waymon's greatest love was his family, especially his wife and boys. When not coaching, he could be found in the stands being his boys biggest fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Potts; and a brother, Brandon Potts.
Survivors are his wife, Kasi Potts of the home; four sons, Cole, Chase, Riley and Landry of the home; his mother, Helen Qualls of Konawa, Okla.; four brothers, Nathan Potts and Ginger, Stacy Potts and Christy, Scooter Potts and Stephanie and Jeff Potts; his father- and mother-in-law, Mark and Debbie Goodson; a brother-in-law, Kyle Goodson and Tara; his grandfather-in-law, David Eslick; as well as several nieces, nephews and a host of friends and fellow coaches.
Active pallbearers will be Nathan Potts, Stacy Potts, Scooter Potts, Steve Briggs, Jake Briggs, Jimmy Whitlock and Chris McMullen.
Honorary pallbearers are Roland's coaches and staff and Roland High School and Junior High football teams.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 8, 2019